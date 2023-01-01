Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 9R vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9R vs Apple iPhone 14

OnePlus 9R
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9R
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1221 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3279 mAh
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2133 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (826K versus 694K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 9R
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 9R
n/a
iPhone 14
845 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 9R +1%
86.8%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9R and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 9R
944
iPhone 14 +85%
1746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9R
2990
iPhone 14 +59%
4769
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 9R
694245
iPhone 14 +19%
826133
CPU 188412 212927
GPU 236164 344469
Memory 120525 130488
UX 145670 132690
Total score 694245 826133
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 9R
4240
iPhone 14 +122%
9429
Stability 77% 82%
Graphics test 25 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 4240 9429
PCMark 3.0 score 11688 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM OxygenOS 13 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 39 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:45 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 05:24 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 9R
n/a
iPhone 14
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 9R
n/a
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2022
Release date April 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

