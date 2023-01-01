OnePlus 9R vs Google Pixel 7 VS OnePlus 9R Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9R Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Supports wireless charging up to 20W

Supports wireless charging up to 20W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2

More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1042 and 939 points

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1042 and 939 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus 9R Price Google Pixel 7 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.5% PWM - 360 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus 9R n/a Pixel 7 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9R +2% 86.8% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13 Stock Android OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 65 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 39 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:39 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:13 hr Watching video - 16:16 hr Gaming - 05:26 hr Standby - 73 hr General battery life OnePlus 9R n/a Pixel 7 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.0 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9R n/a Pixel 7 145 Video quality OnePlus 9R n/a Pixel 7 143 Generic camera score OnePlus 9R n/a Pixel 7 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness OnePlus 9R n/a Pixel 7 88.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2022 Release date April 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9R.