OnePlus 9R vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

OnePlus 9R
Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9R
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (753 against 548 nits)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4100 mAh
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (642K versus 551K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 9R
vs
Honor View 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 9R +37%
753 nits
Honor View 30 Pro
548 nits

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 9R +2%
86.8%
Honor View 30 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9R and Huawei Honor View 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 675 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 9R +17%
642421
Honor View 30 Pro
551152
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 11 Magic UI 3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 65 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 39 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 109°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 November 2019
Release date April 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 462 USD
SAR (head) - 1.162 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.47 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9R is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

