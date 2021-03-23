Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.