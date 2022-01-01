Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 9R vs Moto G50 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9R vs Motorola Moto G50

OnePlus 9R
Motorola Moto G50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9R
  • Delivers 203% higher maximum brightness (1098 against 362 nits)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (685K versus 283K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 269 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2133 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 9R
vs
Moto G50

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.2%
PWM - 2336000 Hz
Response time - 44 ms
Contrast - 1889:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 9R +203%
1098 nits
Moto G50
362 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 9R +4%
86.8%
Moto G50
83.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9R and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 619
GPU clock 675 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 9R +87%
940
Moto G50
502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9R +82%
2959
Moto G50
1622
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 9R +142%
685015
Moto G50
283245
CPU 191178 93433
GPU 235507 55175
Memory 118628 56324
UX 145299 79177
Total score 685015 283245
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 9R +329%
4211
Moto G50
982
Stability 68% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 4211 982
PCMark 3.0 score 11759 8371
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 12 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 39 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:36 hr
Watching video - 15:58 hr
Gaming - 06:49 hr
Standby - 153 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 9R
n/a
Moto G50
42:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 9R
n/a
Moto G50
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date April 2021 April 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9R is definitely a better buy.

