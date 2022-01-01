OnePlus 9R vs 10 Pro VS OnePlus 9R OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9R Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 688K)

31% higher pixel density (525 vs 402 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 1096 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness OnePlus 9R 1096 nits 10 Pro +18% 1294 nits

Design and build Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9R 86.8% 10 Pro +4% 90%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730 GPU clock 675 MHz 818 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9R 938 10 Pro +33% 1243 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9R 2969 10 Pro +39% 4141 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9R 688631 10 Pro +46% 1007290 CPU 188412 229138 GPU 236164 438172 Memory 120525 172155 UX 145670 168167 Total score 688631 1007290 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9R 4211 10 Pro n/a Stability 68% - Graphics test 25 FPS - Graphics score 4211 - PCMark 3.0 score 11817 - AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List (73rd and 3rd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12.1 ROM OxygenOS 11 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 39 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 150° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date April 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.