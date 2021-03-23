Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 9R vs 7 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9R vs 7 Pro

Ванплас 9R
VS
Ванплас 7 Про
OnePlus 9R
OnePlus 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9R
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (642K versus 331K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 415 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4085 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (753 against 612 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 28% higher pixel density (516 vs 402 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 9R
vs
7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 122 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 9R +23%
753 nits
7 Pro
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 9R
86.8%
7 Pro +1%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 675 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 9R +27%
922
7 Pro
726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9R +10%
2947
7 Pro
2671
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 9R +94%
642421
7 Pro
331222
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 11 OxygenOS 10
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 39 min) Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 9R
n/a
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 9R
n/a
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 9R
n/a
7 Pro
34:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 9R
n/a
7 Pro
118
Video quality
OnePlus 9R
n/a
7 Pro
98
Generic camera score
OnePlus 9R
n/a
7 Pro
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 9R
n/a
7 Pro
90.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 May 2019
Release date April 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 550 USD
SAR (head) - 1.199 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.394 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9R is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 9R
2. OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R
3. Apple iPhone 13 vs OnePlus 9R
4. OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 9R
5. OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 9R
6. Apple iPhone XR vs OnePlus 7 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 11 vs OnePlus 7 Pro
8. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs OnePlus 7 Pro
9. Huawei P40 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro
10. OnePlus 7 vs 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish