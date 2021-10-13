OnePlus 9RT vs Apple iPhone 11 VS OnePlus 9RT Apple iPhone 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size

Comes with 1390 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3110 mAh

Delivers 101% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 641 nits)

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 648K)

Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1323 and 1111 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus 9RT Price Apple iPhone 11 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.62 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 397 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 79% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - Not detected Response time - 24.8 ms Contrast - 999:1 Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +101% 1290 nits iPhone 11 641 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT +11% 87.9% iPhone 11 79%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9RT and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Apple A13 Bionic Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder

- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A13 Bionic GPU GPU clock 840 MHz - FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9RT 1111 iPhone 11 +19% 1323 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9RT +5% 3636 iPhone 11 3457 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9RT +10% 713869 iPhone 11 648167 CPU 174825 168277 GPU 292456 280490 Memory 116096 83080 UX 133482 121409 Total score 713869 648167 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9RT 5867 iPhone 11 +29% 7564 Stability 66% 72% Graphics test 35 FPS 45 FPS Graphics score 5867 7564 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM OxygenOS 12 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3110 mAh Charge power 65 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 11 15:29 hr Watching videos (Player) OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 11 18:43 hr Talk (3G) OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 11 17:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 11 129 Video quality OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 11 109 Generic camera score OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 11 119

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 11 83.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 September 2019 Release date October 2021 September 2019 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.