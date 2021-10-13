OnePlus 9RT vs Apple iPhone 12 mini VS OnePlus 9RT Apple iPhone 12 mini Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Comes with 2273 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2227 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 1.22 inches larger screen size

Delivers 106% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 626 nits)

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

The phone is 1-year newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 611K)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

20% higher pixel density (476 vs 397 PPI)

Better grip in hands – the body is 10.4 mm narrower

Weighs 63.5 grams less

42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1583 and 1111 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.62 inches 5.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 397 ppi 476 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass - Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +106% 1290 nits iPhone 12 mini 626 nits

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT +3% 87.9% iPhone 12 mini 85.1%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9RT and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU GPU clock 840 MHz - FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9RT 1111 iPhone 12 mini +42% 1583 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9RT 3636 iPhone 12 mini +14% 4143 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9RT +17% 713869 iPhone 12 mini 611270 CPU 174825 168196 GPU 292456 215588 Memory 116096 94469 UX 133482 138393 Total score 713869 611270 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9RT 5867 iPhone 12 mini +31% 7693 Stability 66% 69% Graphics test 35 FPS 46 FPS Graphics score 5867 7693 AnTuTu Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM OxygenOS 12 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 2227 mAh Charge power 65 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 12 mini 12:05 hr Watching videos (Player) OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 12 mini 12:14 hr Talk (3G) OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 12 mini 12:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 12 mini 132 Video quality OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 12 mini 112 Generic camera score OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 12 mini 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 October 2020 Release date October 2021 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9RT. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.