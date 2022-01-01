OnePlus 9RT vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro VS OnePlus 9RT Apple iPhone 12 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh

Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size

Modern USB Type-C port

Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 800 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (820K versus 716K)

The phone is 1-year newer

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

16% higher pixel density (460 vs 397 PPI)

72% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1599 and 928 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.62 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 397 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 277 Hz Response time - 3.6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +62% 1294 nits iPhone 12 Pro 800 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT +2% 87.9% iPhone 12 Pro 86%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9RT and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU GPU clock 840 MHz - FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9RT 928 iPhone 12 Pro +72% 1599 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9RT 3322 iPhone 12 Pro +22% 4053 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9RT +15% 820395 iPhone 12 Pro 716022 CPU 212084 185695 GPU 326188 285023 Memory 128801 118389 UX 157852 131689 Total score 820395 716022 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9RT 5856 iPhone 12 Pro +22% 7118 Stability 62% 76% Graphics test 35 FPS 42 FPS Graphics score 5856 7118 AnTuTu Benchmark Rating Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM OxygenOS 12 - OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 2815 mAh Charge power 65 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (59% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 12 Pro 12:15 hr Watching videos (Player) OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 12 Pro 14:06 hr Talk (3G) OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 12 Pro 18:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 12 Pro 135 Video quality OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 12 Pro 112 Generic camera score OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 12 Pro 128

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 12 Pro 92.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 October 2020 Release date October 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9RT. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro.