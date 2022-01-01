OnePlus 9RT vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max VS OnePlus 9RT Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 813 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3687 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 821 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (820K versus 718K)

The phone is 1-year newer

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

15% higher pixel density (458 vs 397 PPI)

71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1591 and 928 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.62 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 397 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +58% 1294 nits iPhone 12 Pro Max 821 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT +1% 87.9% iPhone 12 Pro Max 87.4%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM OxygenOS 12 - OS size - 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 138 Video quality OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 113 Generic camera score OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 81.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 October 2020 Release date October 2021 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9RT.