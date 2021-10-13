OnePlus 9RT vs Apple iPhone 13 mini VS OnePlus 9RT Apple iPhone 13 mini Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Comes with 2094 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2406 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 1.22 inches larger screen size

Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 823 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

20% higher pixel density (476 vs 397 PPI)

Better grip in hands – the body is 10.4 mm narrower

56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1730 and 1111 points

Weighs 57.5 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.62 inches 5.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 397 ppi 476 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.7% PWM - 510 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +57% 1290 nits iPhone 13 mini 823 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT +3% 87.9% iPhone 13 mini 85.1%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9RT and Apple iPhone 13 mini in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU GPU clock 840 MHz 1200 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9RT 1111 iPhone 13 mini +56% 1730 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9RT 3636 iPhone 13 mini +28% 4651 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9RT 713869 iPhone 13 mini +1% 718913 CPU 174825 192504 GPU 292456 280479 Memory 116096 119167 UX 133482 127322 Total score 713869 718913 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9RT 5867 iPhone 13 mini +54% 9054 Stability 66% 69% Graphics test 35 FPS 54 FPS Graphics score 5867 9054 AnTuTu Smartphone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 ROM OxygenOS 12 - OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 2406 mAh Charge power 65 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:24 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 13 mini 13:12 hr Watching videos (Player) OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 13 mini 13:34 hr Talk (3G) OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 13 mini 14:17 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 mini from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 13 mini 138 Video quality OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 13 mini 117 Generic camera score OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 13 mini 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone 13 mini 87.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 September 2021 Release date October 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.97 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9RT. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 mini.