OnePlus 9RT vs Apple iPhone SE (2020) VS OnePlus 9RT Apple iPhone SE (2020) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Comes with 2679 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 1821 mAh

Thinner bezels – 22.5% more screen real estate

Has a 1.92 inches larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 93% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 668 nits)

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 609K)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020) Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower

Weighs 50.5 grams less

21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1340 and 1111 points

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.62 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9 PPI 397 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 29 ms Contrast - 2457:1 Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +93% 1290 nits iPhone SE (2020) 668 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT +34% 87.9% iPhone SE (2020) 65.4%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM OxygenOS 12 - OS size - 8.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 1821 mAh Charge power 65 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (55% in 60 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 2:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone SE (2020) 13:39 hr Watching videos (Player) OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone SE (2020) 8:56 hr Talk (3G) OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone SE (2020) 10:07 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone SE (2020) 103 Video quality OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone SE (2020) 98 Generic camera score OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone SE (2020) 101

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 9RT n/a iPhone SE (2020) 86.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced October 2021 April 2020 Release date October 2021 April 2020 SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.