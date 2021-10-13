OnePlus 9RT vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
- Comes with 2679 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 1821 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 22.5% more screen real estate
- Has a 1.92 inches larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 93% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 668 nits)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 609K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
- Weighs 50.5 grams less
- 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1340 and 1111 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.62 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|397 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.9%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2457:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|198.5 gramm (7 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1111
iPhone SE (2020) +21%
1340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9RT +6%
3636
3426
|CPU
|174825
|154086
|GPU
|292456
|254605
|Memory
|116096
|84925
|UX
|133482
|116618
|Total score
|713869
|609793
|Stability
|66%
|68%
|Graphics test
|35 FPS
|41 FPS
|Graphics score
|5867
|6959
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 12
|-
|OS size
|-
|8.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|0:38 hr
|2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
10:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|April 2020
|Release date
|October 2021
|April 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.
