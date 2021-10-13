OnePlus 9RT vs Google Pixel 4a 5G VS OnePlus 9RT Google Pixel 4a 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 368K)

Delivers 86% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 693 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size

Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3885 mAh

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G Weighs 30.5 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus 9RT Price Google Pixel 4a 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.62 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 397 ppi 413 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.9% PWM - 250 Hz Response time - 6.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +86% 1290 nits Pixel 4a 5G 693 nits

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Metal Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT +5% 87.9% Pixel 4a 5G 84.1%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9RT and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 620 GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9RT +91% 1111 Pixel 4a 5G 583 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9RT +106% 3636 Pixel 4a 5G 1764 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9RT +94% 713869 Pixel 4a 5G 368748 CPU 174825 110393 GPU 292456 94787 Memory 116096 69352 UX 133482 97659 Total score 713869 368748 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9RT +431% 5867 Pixel 4a 5G 1104 Stability 66% 89% Graphics test 35 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 5867 1104 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM OxygenOS 12 Stock Android OS size - 14.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3885 mAh Charge power 65 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:40 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 107° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 4a 5G 90.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced October 2021 September 2020 Release date October 2021 November 2020 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.