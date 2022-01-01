OnePlus 9RT vs Google Pixel 5 VS OnePlus 9RT Google Pixel 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (820K versus 358K)

Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size

Delivers 85% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 698 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4080 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Supports wireless charging up to 12W

Reverse charging feature

Weighs 47.5 grams less

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.62 inches 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 397 ppi 432 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.4% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +85% 1294 nits Pixel 5 698 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Metal Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT +2% 87.9% Pixel 5 85.9%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9RT and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 620 GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9RT +54% 928 Pixel 5 601 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9RT +84% 3322 Pixel 5 1806 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9RT +129% 820395 Pixel 5 358130 CPU 212084 103856 GPU 326188 92784 Memory 128801 74253 UX 157852 90089 Total score 820395 358130 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9RT +440% 5856 Pixel 5 1084 Stability 62% 89% Graphics test 35 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 5856 1084 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM OxygenOS 12 Stock Android OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4080 mAh Charge power 65 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (12 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 5 12:41 hr Watching videos (Player) OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 5 15:33 hr Talk (3G) OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 5 25:54 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 107° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 5 129 Video quality OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 5 107 Generic camera score OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 5 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 5 91.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 September 2020 Release date October 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.