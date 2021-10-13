OnePlus 9RT vs Google Pixel 6 VS OnePlus 9RT Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 841 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1111 and 1023 points Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Supports wireless charging up to 21W

Reverse charging feature

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus 9RT Price Google Pixel 6 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.62 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 397 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 397 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +53% 1290 nits Pixel 6 841 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT +5% 87.9% Pixel 6 83.4%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9RT and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Google Tensor Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 840 MHz 848 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9RT +9% 1111 Pixel 6 1023 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9RT +26% 3636 Pixel 6 2879 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9RT +6% 713869 Pixel 6 670803 CPU 174825 174794 GPU 292456 271691 Memory 116096 100065 UX 133482 128962 Total score 713869 670803 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9RT 5867 Pixel 6 +9% 6410 Stability 66% 54% Graphics test 35 FPS 38 FPS Graphics score 5867 6410 PCMark 3.0 score - 10462 AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (46th and 76th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 12 Stock Android OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4614 mAh Charge power 65 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (21 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (41% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 6 12:37 hr Watching videos (Player) OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 6 20:25 hr Talk (3G) OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 6 21:14 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 6 144 Video quality OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 6 115 Generic camera score OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 6 132

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 6 86.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 October 2021 Release date October 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9RT. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.