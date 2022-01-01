OnePlus 9RT vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS OnePlus 9RT Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 857 nits)

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (820K versus 673K)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

29% higher pixel density (512 vs 397 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh

Reverse charging feature

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1041 and 928 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.62 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 397 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +51% 1294 nits Pixel 6 Pro 857 nits

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT 87.9% Pixel 6 Pro +1% 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 12 Stock Android

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 65 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 6 Pro 12:32 hr Watching videos (Player) OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 6 Pro 15:35 hr Talk (3G) OnePlus 9RT n/a Pixel 6 Pro 26:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 October 2021 Release date October 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9RT.