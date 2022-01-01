Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.