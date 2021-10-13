Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 9RT vs Honor 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • Delivers 159% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 499 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 448K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 397 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 9RT +159%
1290 nits
Honor 30
499 nits

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 9RT +2%
87.9%
Honor 30
86.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9RT and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 840 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 9RT +18%
1111
Honor 30
942
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9RT +42%
3636
Honor 30
2568
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 9RT +59%
713869
Honor 30
448987
CPU 174825 126689
GPU 292456 144527
Memory 116096 83706
UX 133482 95883
Total score 713869 448987
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 9RT +174%
5867
Honor 30
2143
Stability 66% 98%
Graphics test 35 FPS 12 FPS
Graphics score 5867 2143
PCMark 3.0 score - 10611
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (46th and 190th place)
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 12 Magic UI 3.1.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 April 2020
Release date October 2021 June 2020
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.

