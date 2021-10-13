OnePlus 9RT vs Huawei Honor 30 Pro VS OnePlus 9RT Huawei Honor 30 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 116% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 597 nits)

42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 502K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Reverse charging feature

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.62 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 397 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +116% 1290 nits Honor 30 Pro 597 nits

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT 87.9% Honor 30 Pro +2% 89.8%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM OxygenOS 12 Magic UI 3.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 65 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No (5 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 7360 x 4912 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 18 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 April 2020 Release date October 2021 May 2020 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.