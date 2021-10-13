OnePlus 9RT vs Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus VS OnePlus 9RT Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 121% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 583 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 580K) Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 27W

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Reverse charging feature

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus 9RT Price Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.62 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 397 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +121% 1290 nits Honor 30 Pro Plus 583 nits

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT 87.9% Honor 30 Pro Plus +2% 89.8%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM OxygenOS 12 Magic UI 3.1.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9RT n/a Honor 30 Pro Plus 136 Video quality OnePlus 9RT n/a Honor 30 Pro Plus 104 Generic camera score OnePlus 9RT n/a Honor 30 Pro Plus 125

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 April 2020 Release date October 2021 May 2020 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9RT. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus.