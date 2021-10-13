OnePlus 9RT vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro VS OnePlus 9RT Huawei Honor View 30 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 135% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 548 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4100 mAh

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 554K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 27W

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Reverse charging feature

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.62 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 397 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +135% 1290 nits Honor View 30 Pro 548 nits

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT +4% 87.9% Honor View 30 Pro 84.9%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM OxygenOS 12 Magic UI 3

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4100 mAh Charge power 65 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (27 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 7360 x 4912 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 109° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9RT n/a Honor View 30 Pro 133 Video quality OnePlus 9RT n/a Honor View 30 Pro 100 Generic camera score OnePlus 9RT n/a Honor View 30 Pro 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 November 2019 Release date October 2021 March 2020 SAR (head) - 1.162 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.47 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.