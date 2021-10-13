OnePlus 9RT vs Huawei Honor X10 VS OnePlus 9RT Huawei Honor X10 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 189% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 446 nits)

68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 424K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10 Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Reverse charging feature

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus 9RT Price Huawei Honor X10 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.62 inches 6.63 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 397 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +189% 1290 nits Honor X10 446 nits

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Metal Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT +4% 87.9% Honor X10 84.7%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9RT and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G HiSilicon Kirin 820 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2360 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G57 MP6 GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9RT +74% 1111 Honor X10 637 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9RT +49% 3636 Honor X10 2437 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9RT +68% 713869 Honor X10 424089 CPU 174825 134274 GPU 292456 128950 Memory 116096 70116 UX 133482 93571 Total score 713869 424089 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9RT 5867 Honor X10 n/a Stability 66% - Graphics test 35 FPS - Graphics score 5867 - AnTuTu 9 Results (46th and 198th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM OxygenOS 12 Magic UI 3.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 65 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (60% in 45 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:39 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 7864 x 5200 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced October 2021 May 2020 Release date October 2021 May 2020 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.