OnePlus 9RT vs Huawei Nova 5T VS OnePlus 9RT Huawei Nova 5T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 153% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 509 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh

51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 473K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T Weighs 24.5 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.62 inches 6.26 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 397 ppi 412 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 36.4 ms Contrast - 1344:1 Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +153% 1290 nits Nova 5T 509 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT +4% 87.9% Nova 5T 84.2%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9RT and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP10 GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9RT +62% 1111 Nova 5T 687 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9RT +46% 3636 Nova 5T 2486 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9RT +51% 713869 Nova 5T 473364 CPU 174825 139896 GPU 292456 144218 Memory 116096 82935 UX 133482 108665 Total score 713869 473364 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9RT +137% 5867 Nova 5T 2476 Stability 66% 48% Graphics test 35 FPS 14 FPS Graphics score 5867 2476 PCMark 3.0 score - 8643 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List (46th and 176th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM OxygenOS 12 EMUI 10.1 OS size - 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3750 mAh Charge power 65 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 117° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6912 x 4624 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 9RT n/a Nova 5T 81.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced October 2021 August 2019 Release date October 2021 November 2019 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.