OnePlus 9RT vs Huawei Nova 8i VS OnePlus 9RT Huawei Nova 8i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT 5.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 123K)

Delivers 159% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 499 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.62 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 397 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 89.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +159% 1290 nits Nova 8i 499 nits

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Metal Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT 87.9% Nova 8i +2% 89.4%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9RT and Huawei Nova 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 610 GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9RT +238% 1111 Nova 8i 329 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9RT +172% 3636 Nova 8i 1337 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9RT +478% 713869 Nova 8i 123590 CPU 174825 - GPU 292456 - Memory 116096 - UX 133482 - Total score 713869 123590 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9RT +1473% 5867 Nova 8i 373 Stability 66% - Graphics test 35 FPS 2 FPS Graphics score 5867 373 PCMark 3.0 score - 5376 AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 ROM OxygenOS 12 EMUI 11

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 65 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (60% in 19 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:40 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced October 2021 July 2021 Release date October 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.