OnePlus 9RT vs Huawei P40 VS OnePlus 9RT Huawei P40 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 120% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 587 nits)

Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 553K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Weighs 23.5 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.62 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 397 ppi 422 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 86.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 129.7% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +120% 1290 nits Huawei P40 587 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT +2% 87.9% Huawei P40 86.3%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9RT and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9RT +43% 1111 Huawei P40 775 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9RT +17% 3636 Huawei P40 3120 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9RT +29% 713869 Huawei P40 553704 CPU 174825 160606 GPU 292456 191088 Memory 116096 95283 UX 133482 109171 Total score 713869 553704 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9RT +79% 5867 Huawei P40 3276 Stability 66% 44% Graphics test 35 FPS 19 FPS Graphics score 5867 3276 AnTuTu Phone Scores (46th and 120th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM OxygenOS 12 EMUI 11 OS size - 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3800 mAh Charge power 65 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) OnePlus 9RT n/a Huawei P40 13:28 hr Watching videos (Player) OnePlus 9RT n/a Huawei P40 18:37 hr Talk (3G) OnePlus 9RT n/a Huawei P40 22:26 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 9RT n/a Huawei P40 79.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 March 2020 Release date October 2021 March 2020 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.