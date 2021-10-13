OnePlus 9RT vs Huawei P40 Pro VS OnePlus 9RT Huawei P40 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 162% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 492 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 564K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 27W

Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS

11% higher pixel density (441 vs 397 PPI)

Reverse charging feature

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.62 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 397 ppi 441 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 91.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 365 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +162% 1290 nits P40 Pro 492 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT 87.9% P40 Pro +4% 91.6%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9RT and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9RT +43% 1111 P40 Pro 775 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9RT +15% 3636 P40 Pro 3173 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9RT +27% 713869 P40 Pro 564260 CPU 174825 158342 GPU 292456 192995 Memory 116096 109861 UX 133482 107867 Total score 713869 564260 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9RT +79% 5867 P40 Pro 3286 Stability 66% 55% Graphics test 35 FPS 19 FPS Graphics score 5867 3286 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (46th and 115th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM OxygenOS 12 EMUI 11 OS size - 16.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9RT n/a P40 Pro 140 Video quality OnePlus 9RT n/a P40 Pro 105 Generic camera score OnePlus 9RT n/a P40 Pro 128

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 9RT n/a P40 Pro 89.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 March 2020 Release date October 2021 March 2020 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9RT. But if the camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Pro.