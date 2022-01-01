Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 9RT vs Edge 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • Delivers 94% higher maximum brightness (1307 against 674 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (832K versus 705K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 9RT
vs
Edge 20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 397 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 150.8%
PWM - 471 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 9RT +94%
1307 nits
Edge 20 Pro
674 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 9RT
87.9%
Edge 20 Pro +1%
89%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9RT and Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 9RT
932
Edge 20 Pro +5%
981
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9RT +6%
3357
Edge 20 Pro
3161
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 9RT +18%
832643
Edge 20 Pro
705187
CPU 212084 194428
GPU 326188 233226
Memory 128801 118946
UX 157852 152170
Total score 832643 705187
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 9RT +39%
5857
Edge 20 Pro
4215
Stability 66% 99%
Graphics test 35 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 5857 4215
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (25th and 77th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 12 Stock Android
OS size - 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:17 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
Edge 20 Pro
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
Edge 20 Pro
23:00 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
Edge 20 Pro
40:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.3
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
Edge 20 Pro
82.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 July 2021
Release date October 2021 August 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9RT. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

