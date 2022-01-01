OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 10R
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.62 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|397 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.9%
|87.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|198.5 gramm (7 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
927
OnePlus 10R +7%
992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3304
OnePlus 10R +11%
3682
|CPU
|212084
|-
|GPU
|326188
|-
|Memory
|128801
|-
|UX
|157852
|-
|Total score
|817080
|772050
|Stability
|66%
|-
|Graphics test
|35 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5857
|-
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (30th and 52nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 12
|OxygenOS 12.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Full charging time
|0:38 hr
|0:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2021
|April 2022
|Release date
|October 2021
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera is more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9RT. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10R.
