Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

OnePlus 9RT
OnePlus 10R

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 397 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 9RT
1289 nits
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal -
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 9RT
87.9%
OnePlus 10R
87.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus 10R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 9RT
927
OnePlus 10R +7%
992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9RT
3304
OnePlus 10R +11%
3682
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 9RT +6%
817080
OnePlus 10R
772050
CPU 212084 -
GPU 326188 -
Memory 128801 -
UX 157852 -
Total score 817080 772050
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 66% -
Graphics test 35 FPS -
Graphics score 5857 -
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (30th and 52nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12 OxygenOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 April 2022
Release date October 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera is more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9RT. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10R.

