Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the OnePlus 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 102% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 638 nits)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 527K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • Weighs 16.5 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 9RT
vs
OnePlus 7

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 397 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 200 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 9RT +102%
1290 nits
OnePlus 7
638 nits
Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 9RT +3%
87.9%
OnePlus 7
85.5%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 640
GPU clock 840 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 9RT +56%
1111
OnePlus 7
713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9RT +37%
3636
OnePlus 7
2657
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 9RT +35%
713869
OnePlus 7
527259
CPU 174825 146977
GPU 292456 197376
Memory 116096 80086
UX 133482 105341
Total score 713869 527259
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 9RT +156%
5867
OnePlus 7
2296
Stability 66% 98%
Graphics test 35 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 5867 2296
PCMark 3.0 score - 9762
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (46th and 137th place)
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 12 OxygenOS 10.0.5
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
OnePlus 7
13:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
OnePlus 7
19:54 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
OnePlus 7
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
OnePlus 7
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 May 2019
Release date October 2021 June 2019
SAR (head) - 1.166 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.382 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.

