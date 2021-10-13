OnePlus 9RT vs 7 Pro VS OnePlus 9RT OnePlus 7 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 334K)

Delivers 111% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 612 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 415 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4085 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

30% higher pixel density (516 vs 397 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.62 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 397 ppi 516 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 122 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +111% 1290 nits 7 Pro 612 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof No IPX4 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT 87.9% 7 Pro 88.1%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus 7 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 640 GPU clock 840 MHz 585 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9RT +54% 1111 7 Pro 723 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9RT +36% 3636 7 Pro 2667 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9RT +113% 713869 7 Pro 334879 CPU 174825 95117 GPU 292456 96995 Memory 116096 65014 UX 133482 78845 Total score 713869 334879 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9RT +177% 5867 7 Pro 2115 Stability 66% 97% Graphics test 35 FPS 12 FPS Graphics score 5867 2115 PCMark 3.0 score - 10942 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM OxygenOS 12 OxygenOS 10 OS size - 17 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4085 mAh Charge power 65 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) OnePlus 9RT n/a 7 Pro 10:10 hr Watching videos (Player) OnePlus 9RT n/a 7 Pro 14:33 hr Talk (3G) OnePlus 9RT n/a 7 Pro 34:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 117° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 78 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9RT n/a 7 Pro 118 Video quality OnePlus 9RT n/a 7 Pro 98 Generic camera score OnePlus 9RT n/a 7 Pro 111

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 9RT n/a 7 Pro 90.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 May 2019 Release date October 2021 May 2019 SAR (head) - 1.199 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.394 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.