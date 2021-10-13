Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 7T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
  • Delivers 74% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 743 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 544K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 9RT
vs
OnePlus 7T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 397 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 86.74%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 357 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 9RT +74%
1290 nits
OnePlus 7T
743 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 9RT +1%
87.9%
OnePlus 7T
86.74%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus 7T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 640
GPU clock 840 MHz 627 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 9RT +49%
1111
OnePlus 7T
745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9RT +30%
3636
OnePlus 7T
2806
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 9RT +31%
713869
OnePlus 7T
544348
CPU 174825 153058
GPU 292456 221039
Memory 116096 84965
UX 133482 89858
Total score 713869 544348
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 9RT +144%
5867
OnePlus 7T
2401
Stability 66% 97%
Graphics test 35 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 5867 2401
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (46th and 128th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM OxygenOS 12 OxygenOS 10.0.7
OS size - 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
OnePlus 7T
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
OnePlus 7T
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
OnePlus 7T
29:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
OnePlus 7T
85.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2021 September 2019
Release date October 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) - 1.04 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.

