OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 7T VS OnePlus 9RT OnePlus 7T Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch OnePlus 9RT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on October 13, 2021, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh

Delivers 74% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 743 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 544K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.62 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 397 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 86.74% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 357 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness OnePlus 9RT +74% 1290 nits OnePlus 7T 743 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No IPX4 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9RT +1% 87.9% OnePlus 7T 86.74%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus 7T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Max. clock 2840 MHz 2960 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 640 GPU clock 840 MHz 627 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9RT +49% 1111 OnePlus 7T 745 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9RT +30% 3636 OnePlus 7T 2806 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9RT +31% 713869 OnePlus 7T 544348 CPU 174825 153058 GPU 292456 221039 Memory 116096 84965 UX 133482 89858 Total score 713869 544348 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9RT +144% 5867 OnePlus 7T 2401 Stability 66% 97% Graphics test 35 FPS 14 FPS Graphics score 5867 2401 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (46th and 128th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM OxygenOS 12 OxygenOS 10.0.7 OS size - 27 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3800 mAh Charge power 65 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) OnePlus 9RT n/a OnePlus 7T 12:11 hr Watching videos (Player) OnePlus 9RT n/a OnePlus 7T 18:11 hr Talk (3G) OnePlus 9RT n/a OnePlus 7T 29:35 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 117° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 51 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9RT n/a OnePlus 7T 122 Video quality OnePlus 9RT n/a OnePlus 7T 96 Generic camera score OnePlus 9RT n/a OnePlus 7T 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 9RT n/a OnePlus 7T 85.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2021 September 2019 Release date October 2021 September 2019 SAR (head) - 1.04 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.