Home > Smartphone comparison > Ace 2 vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus Ace 2 vs 10 Pro

Ванплас Ace 2
VS
Ванплас 10 Про
OnePlus Ace 2
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus Ace 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 7, 2023, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace 2
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1344 and 973 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • 16% higher pixel density (525 vs 451 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Ace 2
93
10 Pro
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Ace 2
88
10 Pro
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Ace 2
84
10 Pro
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Ace 2
69
10 Pro
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Ace 2
82
10 Pro
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Ace 2
81
10 Pro
81

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Ace 2
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 451 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 342 Hz
Response time - 11 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Ace 2
n/a
10 Pro
773 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 200.5 g (7.07 oz)
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Ace 2
90%
10 Pro
90%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Ace 2 and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ace 2 +38%
1344
10 Pro
973
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ace 2 +21%
4150
10 Pro
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Ace 2 +8%
1071267
10 Pro
993392
CPU - 227709
GPU - 430176
Memory - 160925
UX - 175122
Total score 1071267 993392
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Ace 2
n/a
10 Pro
9560
Stability - 64%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9560
PCMark 3.0 score - 11791
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (27th and 49th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM ColorOS 13 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 100 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:26 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:04 hr
Watching video - 13:54 hr
Gaming - 04:58 hr
Standby - 100 hr
General battery life
Ace 2
n/a
10 Pro
30:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 150°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Ace 2
n/a
10 Pro
132
Video quality
Ace 2
n/a
10 Pro
110
Generic camera score
Ace 2
n/a
10 Pro
127

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Ace 2
n/a
10 Pro
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 January 2022
Release date February 2023 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Ace 2. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Ace 2 or OnePlus 10R
2. Ace 2 or OnePlus Ace
3. Ace 2 or Redmi K60
4. Ace 2 or Realme GT Neo 5
5. 10 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max
6. 10 Pro or Galaxy S22 Plus
7. 10 Pro or Pixel 7 Pro
8. 10 Pro or Find X5 Pro
9. 10 Pro or 10T 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish