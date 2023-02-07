Home > Smartphone comparison > Ace 2 vs OnePlus 11R – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus Ace 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 7, 2023, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Ace 2
vs
OnePlus 11R

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20.1:9
PPI 451 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 163.34 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.43 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Ace 2
90%
OnePlus 11R
90%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Ace 2 and OnePlus 11R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ace 2 +2%
1344
OnePlus 11R
1316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ace 2
4150
OnePlus 11R +1%
4211
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Ace 2 +3%
1071267
OnePlus 11R
1035615
AnTuTu 9 Results (27th and 29th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 100 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:26 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 February 2023
Release date February 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus Ace 2. It has a better design and sound.

