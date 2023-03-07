Home > Smartphone comparison > Ace 2V vs Ace 2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus Ace 2V (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the OnePlus Ace 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace 2
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 80W)
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1351 and 1176 points

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Ace 2V and Ace 2 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Ace 2V
93
Ace 2
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Ace 2V
72
Ace 2
74
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Ace 2V
71
Ace 2
79
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Ace 2V
78
Ace 2
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Ace 2V
94*
Ace 2
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Ace 2V
80
Ace 2
79
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Ace 2V
80*
Ace 2
83*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Ace 2V
vs
Ace 2

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20.1:9
PPI 451 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 191.5 g (6.75 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Ace 2V
89.5%
Ace 2 +1%
90%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Ace 2V and OnePlus Ace 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3050 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP10 Adreno 730
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1648 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ace 2V
1176
Ace 2 +15%
1351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ace 2V
3447
Ace 2 +22%
4200
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Ace 2V
1007564
Ace 2 +8%
1085497
CPU 254173 249877
GPU 379060 466541
Memory 181293 181725
UX 186026 179014
Total score 1007564 1085497
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Ace 2V
n/a
Ace 2
10331
Stability - 73%
Graphics test - 61 FPS
Graphics score - 10331
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes (50% in 9 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2023 February 2023
Release date March 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus Ace 2. It has a better performance, gaming, design, and sound.

