OnePlus Ace vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus Ace (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on April 21, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 6 months before.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Has 2 SIM card slots

Weighs 24 grams less

The phone is 6-months newer

Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

30% higher pixel density (512 vs 394 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh

Reverse charging feature

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 394 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.5% PWM - 360 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus Ace n/a Pixel 6 Pro 858 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 210 g (7.41 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus Ace 87.6% Pixel 6 Pro +1% 88.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM ColorOS 13 Stock Android OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 150 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 5 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:18 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 08:47 hr Watching video - 12:29 hr Gaming - 04:43 hr Standby - 93 hr General battery life OnePlus Ace n/a Pixel 6 Pro 27:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness OnePlus Ace n/a Pixel 6 Pro 84.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2022 October 2021 Release date April 2022 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Ace.