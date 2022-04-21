OnePlus Ace vs Huawei Honor 70
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus Ace (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on April 21, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace
- 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (769K versus 538K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
75
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|950 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.6%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|61 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|912 MHz
|500 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Ace +7%
992
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Ace +33%
3709
2795
|CPU
|191540
|162664
|GPU
|310882
|166021
|Memory
|130152
|87124
|UX
|144745
|129564
|Total score
|769805
|538346
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|15 FPS
|Graphics score
|5593
|2633
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10141
|11384
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
|Magic UI 6.1
|OS size
|-
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|150 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 5 min)
|Yes (71% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:18 hr
|0:50 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:02 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:45 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:54 hr
|Standby
|-
|100 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|54 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8768 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
129
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Ace. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 70.
