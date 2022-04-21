Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Ace vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus Ace (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on April 21, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (769K versus 538K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Ace
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 61 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus Ace
n/a
Honor 70
751 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus Ace
87.6%
Honor 70 +4%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Ace and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 912 MHz 500 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Ace +7%
992
Honor 70
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Ace +33%
3709
Honor 70
2795
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus Ace +43%
769805
Honor 70
538346
CPU 191540 162664
GPU 310882 166021
Memory 130152 87124
UX 144745 129564
Total score 769805 538346
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus Ace +112%
5593
Honor 70
2633
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 33 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 5593 2633
PCMark 3.0 score 10141 11384
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Magic UI 6.1
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 150 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 5 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:18 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:02 hr
Watching video - 14:45 hr
Gaming - 04:54 hr
Standby - 100 hr
General battery life
OnePlus Ace
n/a
Honor 70
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution - 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Ace
n/a
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2022 May 2022
Release date April 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Ace. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 70.

