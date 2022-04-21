Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Ace vs Legion Y90 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus Ace (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on April 21, 2022, against the Lenovo Legion Y90, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 66 grams less
Reasons to consider the Lenovo Legion Y90
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5600 vs 4500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1015K versus 784K)
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1188 and 1002 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.92 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 81.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 177 mm (6.97 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 10.1 mm (0.4 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 252 gramm (8.89 oz)
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Performance

Tests of OnePlus Ace and Lenovo Legion Y90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730
GPU clock 912 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16, 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1 ZUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5600 mAh
Charge power 150 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 5 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:18 hr 0:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV64A
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 March 2022
Release date April 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Lenovo Legion Y90. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Ace.

