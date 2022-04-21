Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Ace vs 8 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus Ace vs 8 Pro

VS
OnePlus Ace
OnePlus 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus Ace (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on April 21, 2022, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (769K versus 670K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 992 and 904 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (513 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Ace
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1300 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 258 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus Ace
n/a
8 Pro
881 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus Ace
87.6%
8 Pro +4%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Ace and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 650
GPU clock 912 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Ace +10%
992
8 Pro
904
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Ace +11%
3709
8 Pro
3336
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus Ace +15%
769805
8 Pro
670801
CPU 191540 177065
GPU 310882 274995
Memory 130152 95224
UX 144745 128265
Total score 769805 670801
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus Ace +46%
5593
8 Pro
3832
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 33 FPS 22 FPS
Graphics score 5593 3832
PCMark 3.0 score 10141 11699
AnTuTu Ranking List (97th and 152nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 OxygenOS 12
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 150 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 5 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 0:18 hr 0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:42 hr
Watching video - 13:39 hr
Gaming - 05:02 hr
Standby - 105 hr
General battery life
OnePlus Ace
n/a
8 Pro
31:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus Ace
n/a
8 Pro
126
Video quality
OnePlus Ace
n/a
8 Pro
103
Generic camera score
OnePlus Ace
n/a
8 Pro
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Ace
n/a
8 Pro
84.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2022 April 2020
Release date April 2022 April 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Ace. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

