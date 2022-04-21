Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus Ace (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on April 21, 2022, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.