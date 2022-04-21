Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus Ace (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on April 21, 2022, against the OnePlus 9R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.