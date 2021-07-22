OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Apple iPhone 12 mini
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
- Comes with 2273 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2227 mAh
- Has a 1.03 inches larger screen size
- Shows 48% longer battery life (102 vs 69 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- 16% higher pixel density (476 vs 410 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9 mm narrower
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1581 and 798 points
- Weighs 54 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|410 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|-
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|128.2%
|-
|PWM
|119 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
798
iPhone 12 mini +98%
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2743
iPhone 12 mini +50%
4101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
532263
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11.3
|-
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|2227 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:31 hr
|1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord 2 5G +35%
16:24 hr
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord 2 5G +32%
16:02 hr
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord 2 5G +101%
24:55 hr
12:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
iPhone 12 mini +6%
132
Video quality
105
iPhone 12 mini +7%
112
Generic camera score
116
iPhone 12 mini +5%
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2021
|October 2020
|Release date
|July 2021
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 369 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 mini. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.
