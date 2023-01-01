Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2 5G vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Apple iPhone 14

Ванплас Норд 2 5G
VS
Эпл Айфон 14
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Comes with 1221 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3279 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (37:24 vs 32:08 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (836 against 629 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 664K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • 12% higher pixel density (460 vs 410 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2 5G
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 410 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 128.2% 99.5%
PWM 119 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 8 ms 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 2 5G
629 nits
iPhone 14 +33%
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G
85.8%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 3000 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz 1200 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G
809
iPhone 14 +114%
1734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G
2792
iPhone 14 +70%
4750
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2 5G
664234
iPhone 14 +23%
813917
CPU 186770 212927
GPU 232801 344469
Memory 114516 130488
UX 131863 132690
Total score 664234 813917
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2 5G
4182
iPhone 14 +125%
9418
Max surface temperature 50.7 °C 42.4 °C
Stability 66% 82%
Graphics test 25 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 4182 9418
PCMark 3.0
Nord 2 5G
8636
iPhone 14
n/a
Web score 6705 -
Video editing 5362 -
Photo editing 14197 -
Data manipulation 9198 -
Writing score 10293 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM OxygenOS 12 -
OS size 14 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:29 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 13:49 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 05:27 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 94 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Nord 2 5G
32:08 hr
iPhone 14 +16%
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nord 2 5G
125
iPhone 14 +8%
135
Video quality
Nord 2 5G
105
iPhone 14 +39%
146
Generic camera score
Nord 2 5G
116
iPhone 14 +15%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nord 2 5G +1%
81.6 dB
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 September 2022
Release date July 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone 14
2. iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 14
3. iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
4. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14
5. iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14
6. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 14
7. Nord 2T and Nord 2 5G
8. Pixel 7 and Nord 2 5G
9. Nord CE 2 5G and Nord 2 5G
10. Pixel 6a and Nord 2 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish