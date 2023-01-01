OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Apple iPhone 14 VS OnePlus Nord 2 5G Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Comes with 1221 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1221 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3279 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Shows 16% longer battery life (37:24 vs 32:08 hours)

Shows 16% longer battery life (37:24 vs 32:08 hours) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (836 against 629 nits)

Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (836 against 629 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 664K)

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 664K) The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer 12% higher pixel density (460 vs 410 PPI)

12% higher pixel density (460 vs 410 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 410 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 128.2% 99.5% PWM 119 Hz 60 Hz Response time 8 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Nord 2 5G 629 nits iPhone 14 +33% 836 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Nord 2 5G 85.8% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM OxygenOS 12 - OS size 14 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 65 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:29 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 13:49 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 05:27 hr 05:24 hr Standby 94 hr 122 hr General battery life Nord 2 5G 32:08 hr iPhone 14 +16% 37:24 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nord 2 5G 125 iPhone 14 +8% 135 Video quality Nord 2 5G 105 iPhone 14 +39% 146 Generic camera score Nord 2 5G 116 iPhone 14 +15% 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Nord 2 5G +1% 81.6 dB iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced July 2021 September 2022 Release date July 2021 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.