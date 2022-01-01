Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2 5G vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Apple iPhone XR

VS
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Comes with 1558 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2942 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (660K versus 492K)
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 26% higher pixel density (410 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (695 against 631 nits)
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1111 and 813 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2 5G
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 410 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 128.2% 100%
PWM 119 Hz Not detected
Response time 8 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Nord 2 5G
631 nits
iPhone XR +10%
695 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G +9%
85.8%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G
813
iPhone XR +37%
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G +25%
2778
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2 5G +34%
660113
iPhone XR
492815
CPU 186770 136583
GPU 232801 179228
Memory 114516 77872
UX 131863 103093
Total score 660113 492815
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2 5G
4171
iPhone XR +26%
5261
Stability 66% 68%
Graphics test 24 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 4171 5261
PCMark 3.0 score 8512 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 15.4
OS size 14 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 65 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:29 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 13:49 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 05:27 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 94 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Nord 2 5G
32:08 hr
iPhone XR +3%
33:02 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (130th and 109th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nord 2 5G +21%
125
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Nord 2 5G +9%
105
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
Nord 2 5G +15%
116
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB
iPhone XR +7%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 September 2018
Release date July 2021 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (58.3%)
5 (41.7%)
Total votes: 12

