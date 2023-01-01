OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Apple iPhone XS VS OnePlus Nord 2 5G Apple iPhone XS Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Comes with 1842 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2658 mAh

Comes with 1842 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2658 mAh Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size Shows 41% longer battery life (32:08 vs 22:46 hours)

Shows 41% longer battery life (32:08 vs 22:46 hours) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 530K)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 530K) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 410 PPI)

12% higher pixel density (458 vs 410 PPI) 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 809 points

37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 809 points Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.43 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 410 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 128.2% 98.8% PWM 119 Hz 240 Hz Response time 8 ms 4.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Nord 2 5G 629 nits iPhone XS +1% 635 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue, Green Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Nord 2 5G +3% 85.8% iPhone XS 82.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM OxygenOS 12 - OS size 14 GB 11.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 2658 mAh Charge power 65 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 0:31 hr 2:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:29 hr 07:30 hr Watching video 13:49 hr 09:19 hr Gaming 05:27 hr 04:45 hr Standby 94 hr 80 hr General battery life Nord 2 5G +41% 32:08 hr iPhone XS 22:46 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nord 2 5G 125 iPhone XS n/a Video quality Nord 2 5G 105 iPhone XS n/a Generic camera score Nord 2 5G 116 iPhone XS n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Nord 2 5G 81.6 dB iPhone XS +7% 87.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced July 2021 September 2018 Release date July 2021 September 2018 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.