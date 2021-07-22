Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2 5G vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (102 vs 86 hours)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (843 against 631 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (671K versus 562K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1023 and 807 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2 5G
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 128.2% 99.8%
PWM 119 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 8 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nord 2 5G
631 nits
Pixel 6 +34%
843 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G +3%
85.8%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 850 MHz 848 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G
807
Pixel 6 +27%
1023
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G
2771
Pixel 6 +4%
2894
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2 5G
562278
Pixel 6 +19%
671658
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (107th and 65th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 Stock Android
OS size 14 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord 2 5G +31%
16:24 hr
Pixel 6
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Pixel 6 +26%
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord 2 5G +16%
24:55 hr
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nord 2 5G
125
Pixel 6
n/a
Video quality
Nord 2 5G
105
Pixel 6
n/a
Generic camera score
Nord 2 5G
116
Pixel 6
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB
Pixel 6 +6%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 October 2021
Release date July 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

