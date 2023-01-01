OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS OnePlus Nord 2 5G Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Shows 18% longer battery life (32:08 vs 27:15 hours)

Shows 18% longer battery life (32:08 vs 27:15 hours) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Weighs 21 grams less Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (858 against 629 nits)

Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (858 against 629 nits) 25% higher pixel density (512 vs 410 PPI)

25% higher pixel density (512 vs 410 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Supports wireless charging up to 23W Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 664K)

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 664K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Price Google Pixel 6 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 410 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 128.2% 98.5% PWM 119 Hz 360 Hz Response time 8 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Nord 2 5G 629 nits Pixel 6 Pro +36% 858 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 210 g (7.41 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nord 2 5G 85.8% Pixel 6 Pro +3% 88.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM OxygenOS 12 Stock Android OS size 14 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 65 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:29 hr 08:47 hr Watching video 13:49 hr 12:29 hr Gaming 05:27 hr 04:43 hr Standby 94 hr 93 hr General battery life Nord 2 5G +18% 32:08 hr Pixel 6 Pro 27:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nord 2 5G 125 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Video quality Nord 2 5G 105 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Generic camera score Nord 2 5G 116 Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Nord 2 5G 81.6 dB Pixel 6 Pro +4% 84.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced July 2021 October 2021 Release date July 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.