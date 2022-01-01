Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2 5G vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Google Pixel 7

Ванплас Норд 2 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (976 against 637 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (801K versus 669K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2 5G
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 128.2% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 2 5G
637 nits
Pixel 7 +53%
976 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G +1%
85.8%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 850 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G
816
Pixel 7 +30%
1057
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G
2809
Pixel 7 +18%
3304
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2 5G
669989
Pixel 7 +20%
801693
CPU 186770 216931
GPU 232801 296692
Memory 114516 134893
UX 131863 152600
Total score 669989 801693
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2 5G
4173
Pixel 7
n/a
Stability 63% -
Graphics test 24 FPS -
Graphics score 4173 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8549 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 12 Stock Android
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:29 hr 11:12 hr
Watching video 13:49 hr 15:59 hr
Gaming 05:27 hr 04:58 hr
Standby 94 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Nord 2 5G +2%
32:08 hr
Pixel 7
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nord 2 5G
125
Pixel 7
n/a
Video quality
Nord 2 5G
105
Pixel 7
n/a
Generic camera score
Nord 2 5G
116
Pixel 7
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB
Pixel 7
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 October 2022
Release date July 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 8T or Nord 2 5G
2. Galaxy A52s 5G or Nord 2 5G
3. Realme 9 Pro Plus or Nord 2 5G
4. Reno 7 Pro 5G or Nord 2 5G
5. iQOO 9 SE or Nord 2 5G
6. iPhone 13 or Pixel 7
7. Pixel 6 or Pixel 7
8. Pixel 6a or Pixel 7
9. Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) or Pixel 7
10. Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish