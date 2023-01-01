Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2 5G vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (32:08 vs 27:19 hours)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 73% higher peak brightness (1087 against 629 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 25% higher pixel density (512 vs 410 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (788K versus 664K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2 5G
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 410 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 450 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 128.2% 97%
PWM 119 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 8 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 2 5G
629 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +73%
1087 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G
85.8%
Pixel 7 Pro +3%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Google Tensor G2
Max clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G
809
Pixel 7 Pro +30%
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G
2792
Pixel 7 Pro +14%
3179
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2 5G
664234
Pixel 7 Pro +19%
788585
CPU 186770 213533
GPU 232801 317412
Memory 114516 110534
UX 131863 149583
Total score 664234 788585
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2 5G
4182
Pixel 7 Pro +53%
6398
Max surface temperature 50.7 °C 44.9 °C
Stability 66% 72%
Graphics test 25 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 4182 6398
PCMark 3.0
Nord 2 5G
8636
Pixel 7 Pro +33%
11476
Web score 6705 9113
Video editing 5362 6717
Photo editing 14197 18164
Data manipulation 9198 10793
Writing score 10293 16274
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 12 Stock Android
OS size 14 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:29 hr 09:10 hr
Watching video 13:49 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 05:27 hr 04:48 hr
Standby 94 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Nord 2 5G +18%
32:08 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
27:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 126°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nord 2 5G
125
Pixel 7 Pro +18%
148
Video quality
Nord 2 5G
105
Pixel 7 Pro +36%
143
Generic camera score
Nord 2 5G
116
Pixel 7 Pro +27%
147

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB
Pixel 7 Pro +8%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 October 2022
Release date July 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

