OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Huawei Honor 20i

Ванплас Норд 2 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20i
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Huawei Honor 20i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (624 against 422 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports 65W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Nord 2 5G
vs
Honor 20i

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Nord 2 5G +48%
624 nits
Honor 20i
422 nits

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G +3%
85.8%
Honor 20i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Huawei Honor 20i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G +137%
812
Honor 20i
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G +101%
2792
Honor 20i
1387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nord 2 5G
n/a
Honor 20i
136826
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord 2 5G
n/a
Honor 20i
189267

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 EMUI 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 65 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 0:31 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord 2 5G
16:24 hr
Honor 20i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Honor 20i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr
Honor 20i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 April 2019
Release date July 2021 April 2019
Launch price ~ 369 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

