Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2 5G vs Honor 60 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Huawei Honor 60

Ванплас Норд 2 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 60
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Huawei Honor 60

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (562K versus 508K)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 60
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2 5G
vs
Honor 60

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 128.2% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Nord 2 5G
631 nits
Honor 60
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G
85.8%
Honor 60 +6%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Huawei Honor 60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 850 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G +7%
807
Honor 60
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G
2771
Honor 60
2774
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2 5G +11%
562278
Honor 60
508406
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 -
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 65 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord 2 5G
16:24 hr
Honor 60
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Honor 60
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr
Honor 60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB
Honor 60
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 December 2021
Release date July 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 60.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
2. OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
3. OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
4. OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
5. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
6. Huawei Honor 50 Pro vs Huawei Honor 60
7. Huawei Honor 60 Pro vs Huawei Honor 60

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish